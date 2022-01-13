Mikel Arteta has eight days to make or break at Arsenal, with his team’s season on the verge of collapse if they fail to deliver.

Mikel Arteta has eight days to make or break at Arsenal, with the season on the verge of collapse if his team fails to deliver.

MIKEL ARTETA may be facing a make-or-break eight days, but he believes Arsenal can compete with any club in the world in the transfer market.

The two-legged Carabao Cup semi-final against Liverpool and the North London derby on Sunday are crucial for Arsenal’s big-time ambitions.

Even if they miss out on Champions League qualification and a Wembley final, Arteta is unconcerned about his transfer targets rejecting him.

The club is currently attempting to complete a £50 million deal for Dusan Vlahovic of Fiorentina before the transfer window closes at the end of the month.

Arteta also dismissed suggestions that a move to Arsenal would not be a significant step up in his career for the Serbian international.

“Historically, this club has always sought out the world’s best players, and they are always interested in coming here,” he said.

“And nothing has changed since then.”

Any player I’ve spoken to has expressed a strong desire to join Arsenal.

“I’ve never been in a situation like this before, and it’s one of our greatest assets, our ability to attract people to come and join our club.”

“We have a strategy for how we want to evolve and improve the team, and it’s something that’s a big advantage for us.”

“We will try to do it whenever possible, but we understand how difficult this market is.”

However, Arteta recognizes that if they can beat Spurs and beat Liverpool to stay in fourth place in the Premier League, it will help their cause.

“This is a really important week for us,” he admitted, “because we’re playing in two different competitions that we’re really excited about.”

“Against Liverpool, we have a chance to reach the final and get closer to a trophy, and in the other game, we have a big London derby against a team chasing the same goals as us.”

“We all understand how important these games are for our season, but the atmosphere around the team is extremely volatile and uncertain.”

“We’ve lost a lot of players in the last week for various reasons, and we’re trying to adjust.”

“However, we must make the best of what we have and move on because the games ahead of us are far too crucial.”

Eight senior Arteta players were unavailable for Sunday’s FA Cup upset.

