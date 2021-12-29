Mikel Arteta has heaped praise on in-form midfielder Martin Odegaard, suggesting that he could become Arsenal’s new Mesut Ozil.

As Mikel Arteta praises the in-form midfielder, Martin Odegaard could become Arsenal’s new Mesut Ozil.

As he continues to drive Arsenal’s revival, MARTIN ODEGAARD can transform into Mesut Ozil with the knobs turned up.

On the same day that Ozil finally packed his bags for Fenerbahce after having his £350,000-per-week contract paid up, the young Norwegian playmaker arrived at the Emirates.

And his growing influence in Mikel Arteta’s young team is quickly erasing Gunners fans’ memories of their former hero.

Because, in addition to supplying the defense-splitting passes that were once Ozil’s trademark, Odegaard is also putting in the kind of effort that was always above and beyond his sluggish predecessor.

He’s scored the most goals, created the most chances, and played the most through balls in the Premier League this month than any other player.

He set up Arsenal’s first two goals for Bukayo Saka and Kieran Tierney and was heavily involved in two more during Arsenal’s 5-0 thrashing of Norwich on Sunday.

“Martin is playing fantastically well,” Arteta exclaimed.

“He is extremely helpful to us; he brings the team together, and I am extremely pleased with him.”

After persevering in his pursuit of a player who didn’t exactly dazzle during his first four months on loan, Arteta has every reason to be impressed by Odegaard’s contribution.

Last season, his one goal and two assists in 20 games almost justified Arsenal’s £1.8 million loan fee to Real Madrid.

However, when the Spanish giants demanded £50 million to extend Odegaard’s stay in the summer, it came as a surprise.

Real’s asking price threatened to derail Odegaard’s desire to stay in London, as Arsenal had already spent £74 million on Ben White, Albert Sambi Lokonga, and Nuno Tavares.

When Carlo Ancelotti was appointed manager, he was even less convinced to return to the Bernabeu.

When Odegaard first joined the club as a 16-year-old in January 2015, Ancelotti dismissed his signing as a ‘PR exercise.’

When the player was left out of Ancelotti’s squad for the first two games of the new season, Arsenal knew they might be able to work something out.

Director of football Edu, encouraged by Arteta, returned with a £30 million bid and the promise of an additional £5 million in potential bonuses.

Arsenal only allowed Ozil to leave as a free agent after that offer was accepted.

Ozil had been at the Emirates for eight years, but his contribution had been almost non-existent once Arsene…

