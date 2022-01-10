Mikel Arteta has hinted at splashing cash on a three-man midfield transfer shortlist, with Bruno Guimaraes at the top of the list.

According to reports, Arsenal is eyeing Lyon midfielder Bruno Guimaraes as a top January transfer target.

The Gunners are said to have put together a three-man shortlist in order to improve their midfield options.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Arthur Melo of Juventus, as well as a third unnamed player, is being considered as a possible replacement for Mikel Arteta.

However, Guimaraes remains the frontrunner as Arsenal assesses his chances of leaving Ligue 1.

The 24-year-old Brazilian is under contract with Lyon until the 2023-24 season.

However, he was heavily linked with a summer move to the Emirates, with Guimaraes confirming Arsenal’s interest.

“Arsenal approached my agent, but there was no offer,” he said.

My goal with Lyon is to win a title, and I’ve told Juninho about it.”

So far this season, Guimaraes has six assists in 23 games for the French side.

And he made an impression in their 1-1 draw with Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday, setting up Lucas Paqueta for the game’s first goal.

Everton, on the other hand, could pose a serious threat to Arsenal’s pursuit of the experienced midfielder.

“We are very, very short at the moment,” Arteta said last week about his team.

“We’ll move and look for options because we’re very short in central midfield.”

And the Spaniard’s worries about his team grew after their FA Cup exit to Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

“Today showed that we weren’t capable of beating Forest in the cup away from home,” Arteta said after the Championship side’s defeat.

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

“We weren’t good enough to give a performance worthy of winning the game.”

Arsenal will now focus on the Carabao Cup semi-final against Liverpool, which kicks off on Thursday at Anfield.

They will then face Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Sunday.

For the most up-to-date rumours, gossip, and completed deals, visit our Transfer News Live blog.