MIKEL ARTETA has ruled out a January move for Eddie Nketiah, insisting the striker will finish the season at Arsenal.

The 22-year-old striker’s contract expires in the summer, and he has resisted all attempts by the club to re-sign him.

Arteta, on the other hand, has stated that he would rather lose the player for nothing than risk leaving Arsenal without attacking options for the remainder of the season.

“The situation is Eddie is our player, he’s under contract, so he’ll stay here with us,” he explained.

That’s bad news for Crystal Palace and Brighton, who were both interested in signing England Under-21 international Nketiah for £10 million during the current transfer window.

However, with Alexandre Lacazette’s contract expiring in the summer and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s future uncertain following his recent disciplinary issues, Arteta refuses to rule out signing another striker this month.

Dusan Vlahovic of Fiorentina has emerged as Arsenal’s top target, despite a price tag that is expected to exceed £50 million.

Arteta also dismisses suggestions that the Serbian international may not consider Arsenal to be a big enough club for him to progress in his career.

“This club has always targeted the best players in the world, and they are always interested in coming here,” he explained.

“And nothing has changed.

Every player I’ve spoken to has expressed a strong desire to join Arsenal.

“I’ve never been in a situation like this before, and it’s one of our greatest assets, our ability to attract people to come and join our club.”

“It’s a significant advantage for us, and we have a plan in place for how we want to evolve and improve the team.”

“We will try to do it whenever possible, but we recognize that this market is extremely difficult.”

