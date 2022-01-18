As Mikel Arteta looks to offload higher-paid players, Arsenal is expected to sell Mohamed Elneny to Fenerbahce.

Mohamed Elneny, an Arsenal midfielder, could leave the Emirates in the winter transfer window, with Fenerbahce keen to bring him back to Turkey.

The 29-year-old is in the final six months of his contract with the Emirates, and is currently on international duty with Egypt at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Mikel Arteta is looking to reduce the wage bill in North London, so the ex-Basel ace could be allowed to leave.

Sead Kolasinac’s contract has been terminated, allowing him to move to Marseille on a free transfer.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles has already signed a loan deal with Roma, while defender Pablo Mari is set to join Udinese.

With Sport360Egypt claiming that Elneny could return to Turkey, they could be followed out the door.

The 2017 FA Cup winner spent the 2019-20 season with Besiktas, where he played 36 times and made an impression.

He could now be on his way to Fenerbahce, one of their Istanbul rivals, according to reports.

They claim he is close to returning to Turkey, with Fenerbahce requesting a meeting to discuss a possible transfer.

Despite Elneny’s participation in the AFCON, a move away from England is not expected to be jeopardized.

The Turkish winter window is open until February 8th, with the AFCON final on February 6th.

Elneny has been relegated to a supporting role under Arteta this season, appearing in just seven Premier League games and starting only once.

Last month, Elneny was linked with a move to Newcastle, but Eddie Howe now appears to be looking at other options.

The two-time Community Shield winner had hoped to extend his contract with the Emirates, but it is unlikely that he will be offered new terms.

