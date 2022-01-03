Mikel Arteta is set to return to the Liverpool dugout for the Carabao Cup semi-final, but Klopp has ruled Covid out.

Mikel Arteta will return to the dugout for Liverpool’s Carabao Cup semi-final, but Klopp has ruled out Covid.

MIKEL ARTETA is expected to return to the Emirates technical area for Liverpool’s Carabao Cup semi-final match against Arsenal on Thursday.

However, Reds manager Jurgen Klopp will be forced to miss the game due to his continued isolation following a positive Covid test.

After contracting coronavirus for the second time last week, Arteta, 39, was unable to attend Saturday’s heartbreaking 2-1 home defeat by Manchester City.

While assistant manager Albert Stuivenberg took charge of the team, he was forced to watch the game from home, relaying messages to coaching assistant Carlos Cuesta.

However, his seven-day mandatory isolation period ends on Tuesday evening.

And if he provides a negative PCR test, he could be allowed to return to the club’s London Colney training ground on Wednesday.

Arsenal continue to be concerned about striker Eddie Nketiah’s fitness after he tested positive for Covid on Saturday.

GET £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

Nketiah has established himself as a Carabao Cup specialist this season, scoring a hat-trick in Sunderland’s 5-1 quarter-final win last month.

In nine appearances in the competition, England’s Under-21 team has scored ten goals.

Liverpool will be without goalkeeper Alisson, striker Roberto Firmino, Klopp, 54, and defender Joel Matip, according to reports.

After testing positive for Covid, the Anfield trio missed Sunday’s 2-2 draw at Chelsea.

The first leg of the semi-final will be led by Klopp’s Dutch number two Pep Lijnders, with the return leg set for next Thursday at Anfield.

Furthermore, star forwards Mo Salah and Sadio Mane, as well as midfielder Naby Keita, will be absent due to their participation in the African Cup of Nations.

Liverpool drew 2-2 with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, with Salah and Mane scoring goals.