Mikel Arteta ‘overruled’ by Arsenal board after disagreement with club chiefs

Mikel Arteta was reportedly ‘overruled’ by the Arsenal board after disagreeing with them over midfielder Ainsley Maitland-Niles.

The 22-year-old has been put up for sale and told he can leave Arsenal despite having started in their FA Cup final success over Chelsea.

Maitland-Niles has been with the club since the age of six and was not pushing for a transfer, with his current contract due to run until 2023.

Gunners chiefs made the call though to transfer list him as they look to raise funds for their own business in the market this summer.

However, as per a report from The Telegraph , this was against the wishes of boss Arteta, who pleaded with the board to keep hold of the versatile star.

Maitland-Niles is expected to be one of several first-team players to be offloaded in the coming weeks as Arteta plans a squad overhaul.

Matteo Guendouzi, Lucas Torreira and Sokratis are among the names deemed surplus to requirements, but Maitland-Niles still had a part to play in Arteta’s plans going forward.

He has been in and out of the side since his manager’s appointment, but made a big impact in the remaining fixtures of the season.

Only last weekend he was handed a starting berth for the cup final and performed well as Arsenal ended the season on a high.

That display followed his role in the semi-final victory over City, which convinced Arteta he still had something to give the club.

Arteta tried to reason with the board following that victory, but to no avail.

Maitland-Niles’ ability to play in several positions makes him a valuable squad player, but Arsenal believe they can raise at least £20million from his sale.

Everton and Brighton are both interested in signing him and Arteta concedes he has to make allowances somewhere if he wants new arrivals.

Willian is due to arrive from Chelsea on a three-year deal worth in excess of £10m, while The Gunners are also plotting a move for Atletico Madrid’s Thomas Partey and planning to tie captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang down to a new mega-money contract.

To offset their costs, the club are also willing to listen to offers for the likes of Sead Kolasinac, Rob Holding, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Shkodran Mustafi.

Sign up to the Mirror Football email here for the latest news and transfer gossip.