Mikel Arteta reveals long-term admiration for new Arsenal signing Cedric Soares

Mikel Arteta says he was tracking new Arsenal signing Cedric Soares’ progress even while he was at Manchester City, having long admired the 28-year-old right back.

Portuguese 28-year-old Soares became Arsenal’s sole deadline day signing on Friday as he joined on loan from Southampton until the end of the 2019-20 season.

Ahead of facing Burnley on Sunday, Arteta said at his pre-match press conference: ‘He’s played in different countries, he’s played in this league, he knows what it means.

‘He’s very willing to go to another top club and he’s got that desire, that commitment.

‘I followed him a few seasons ago, I started to follow him and I really like what he can bring. They were the right conditions for us as well to try to improve the squad.’

Cedric, who came close to joining Arsenal three years ago, will ‘provide our squad with quality’, according to technical director Edu. But the defender will not face Burnley.

He is currently working his way back to full fitness.

On facing Sean Dyche’s Burnley, Arteta added: ‘It’s one of the most English brands. What they do, they do it really, really well and they’re specialists at that.

‘The type of game that they want to play makes it really difficult for the opponent, so we need to be ready for a battle, be clever and take the game the way we want.

‘We will go there with complete focus and energy and a very clear plan, because if not, they are very hard to deal with.’