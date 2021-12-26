Mikel Arteta summons NINE young players to first-team training as Arsenal prepare for a Covid outbreak in the squad.

Mikel Arteta has called up NINE youngsters to first-team training as Arsenal prepare for a Covid outbreak in the squad.

ARSENAL have called up a slew of academy players to train alongside the first team in the event of a Covid outbreak in the squad.

After a trio of senior players were ruled out due to the virus, it was fortunate that manager Mikel Arteta made the decision to bring in youth reinforcements.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Cedric Soares, and Takehiro Tomiyasu all tested positive ahead of today’s trip to Norwich.

Arsenal have called up nine youngsters, including wonderkid Charlie Patino, ahead of their match against the Canaries.

After scoring in his senior debut against Sunderland on Wednesday, the 18-year-old has been compared to Phil Foden and is a Barcelona target.

Salah-Eddine Oulad M’Hand, who was named as an unused sub in the Carabao Cup victory over Leeds, is also among the young players.

Omari Hutchinson, Zach Awe, Marcelo Flores, Zak Swanson, Mika Biereth, Omar Rekik, and James Hillson are among the other players in the mix.

After Arteta named his starting lineup for the match against Norwich, Arsenal confirmed the news of the three positive tests.

Cedric and Maitland-Niles have only played minor roles in this campaign and will not be missed greatly.

However, Tomiyasu’s departure is a significant setback.

Since joining the club in the summer, the summer signing has started all 15 Premier League games for the club.

He, along with Cedric and Maitland-Niles, will now miss Tuesday’s home game against Wolves.

