Mikel Arteta, the Arsenal manager, slams FA Cup flops and explains why he took Nuno Tavares off after only 34 minutes.

MIKEL ARTETA was furious with his Arsenal team after they were knocked out of the FA Cup on Sunday evening by Nottingham Forest.

The Gunners were defeated 1-0 at the City Ground thanks to a late goal from substitute Lewis Grabban, as the Championship side shocked the world by qualifying for the fourth round.

The 83rd-minute winner came after Arsenal’s poor performance, which included Nuno Tavares being substituted for Kieran Tierney after only 35 minutes due to a poor performance.

The left-back was visibly enraged after being replaced, and Arteta explained why in a post-match interview.

“I just did it to try to improve the team’s performance,” he explained to ITV.

“I understand that, but I have to make the decision to try to improve the team’s performance when things aren’t going well.”

Arsenal is still in the Carabao Cup, with the first leg of their semi-final against Liverpool scheduled for Thursday.

The FA Cup, however, was the Gunners’ only remaining chance to win a trophy this season, and it has now been squandered.

After the match, Arteta, who won the FA Cup in his first season as manager in 2020, was forced to apologize to the fans.

He added, “They won, they scored a goal, and we didn’t.”

“We weren’t good enough, and we owe it to ourselves to apologize.”

“I don’t want to make excuses; I expect the team I put out to perform better, and if they don’t, they’re out of the cup.”

“Today demonstrated that we were not capable of beating Forest away from home and that we did not put in the effort required to win the game.”

“It’s a collective issue, and we haven’t dealt with it yet.”

In his analysis of the Gunners at the City Ground, ITV pundit Roy Keane was harsh.

“It’s been a shambles,” he said.

They have the appearance of Real Madrid, but they play like a pub team.

“There’s still a suppleness there.”

‘Arsenal are here for the taking,’ we thought as we watched live.

“They didn’t seem to have any presence.”

Arsenal deserved every bit of praise they received today.

Today is a major setback for them.”

Arsenal will now focus on their Carabao Cup first-leg tie against Liverpool at Anfield on Thursday.

Arteta’s team will have only 72 hours to recover before facing Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.

