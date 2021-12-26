Mikel Arteta wants to return to the Champions League, so Arsenal plan to spend more money in the January transfer window.

Mikel Arteta, the manager of Arsenal, is keen to add to his squad in the January transfer window.

The Gunners splashed the cash last summer, signing Ben White for £50 million and Aaron Ramsdale for £30 million.

Nuno Tavares, Martin Odegaard, Sambi Lokonga, and Takehiro Tomiyasu were also brought in for £150 million.

According to The Express, despite the newcomers’ contributions to Arsenal’s fourth-place finish, Arteta is unhappy with his squad.

“It would be really helpful if you could tweak what you need to during that period, which is not easy,” he said.

“We’re looking into it right now to see what we need and whether we can come up with the right solutions.”

With Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s future uncertain, signing a striker could be Arteta’s top priority.

The captaincy was lost this month, and he has been left out of the last three matchday squads, sparking speculation that he may leave.

Barcelona and Juventus are rumored to be interested in signing Aubameyang.

And he may be replaced by Dusan Vlahovic of Fiorentina, who has been linked with a move to Arsenal in recent weeks.

The Gunners are also thought to be interested in Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who has been out injured for the past few months.

Arsenal could make a move for Sevilla’s Youssef En-Nesyri if they are denied by Everton.

