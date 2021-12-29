Mikel Arteta will miss Arsenal’s match against Man City after testing positive for Covid, as the Premier League continues to be ravaged by the virus.

After Tuesday’s test, the 39-year-old Spaniard was placed in isolation and will miss the next seven days of training.

When Arteta tested positive for coronavirus in March 2020, the game was shut down completely. Arteta was the first person in British football to contract the virus.

Despite the fact that he is believed to have received both vaccinations and the booster, he has contracted the virus a second time.

Assistants Steve Round and Albert Stuivenberg will now lead the team against League leaders City on Saturday lunchtime.

“Mikel Arteta will miss our match against Manchester City on New Year’s Day after testing positive for COVID-19,” the club said.

“We wish Michael well as he isolates in accordance with government guidelines.”

The coronavirus has been wreaking havoc on Premier League clubs in recent weeks, with the top flight reporting a total of 103 positive cases between December 20 and December 26.

The Gunners were set to play Wolves at the Emirates on Tuesday, but the game was postponed due to a Covid outbreak in the visitors’ squad.

Arteta had called up a slew of academy stars to train with the first team in preparation for an outbreak in his side.

Takehiro Tomiyasu, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, and Cedric Soares all tested positive for the deadly bug ahead of the Boxing Day win at Norwich.

Albert Sambi Lokonga, Calum Chambers, and Pablo Mari were also unavailable for Arsenal’s Carabao Cup quarter-final win over Sunderland due to a contract dispute with Covid.

