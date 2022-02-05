Milan defeat Inter 2-1 in a Serie A derby, with Giroud scoring a brace.

Milan beat Inter 2-1 in a Serie A derby thanks to a brace from Giroud.

Inter remains a point ahead of Milan in Serie A, with 53 points.

In a Serie A match on Saturday, AC Milan came from behind to beat city rivals Inter Milan 2-1.

At the Giuseppe Meazza stadium, Ivan Perisic gave the home side a 1-0 lead in the 38th minute, but the visitors came back after Olivier Giroud scored a brace in the second half.

This season, the 35-year-old has eight goals for Milan across all competitions.

In stoppage time, Milan’s Theo Hernandez received a red card.

