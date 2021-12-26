Miles Sanders’ Injury Status Has Been Announced By The Eagles

Miles Sanders’ Injury Status Has Been Updated By The Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles are struggling to put the New York Giants away as they look for their eighth victory of the season.

Sadly, Miles Sanders’ injury has made that task even more difficult.

Sanders left the game after rushing for 45 yards on seven carries and adding a three-yard reception for good measure.

Sanders suffered a hand injury and was quickly ruled out for the rest of the game.

In each of the last three seasons, Sanders has been the Eagles’ leading rusher.

He’s coming off back-to-back games in which he rushed for more than 140 yards from scrimmage.

Both games ended up being victories.

If Sanders’ hand injury is serious, the Eagles will be without him.

However, the Eagles defense has done a good job of keeping the Giants offense at bay so far in this game.

In the third quarter, they have a 10-3 lead.

Eagles Announce Injury Update For RB Miles Sanders

