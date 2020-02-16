Millwall 1-1 Fulham: Scott Parker’s men fail to leapfrog Leeds after being held at The Den

The point Fulham gained here could yet prove all the difference in a promotion race it seems nobody wants to win.

On the positive side for Scott Parker’s side, they moved level with Leeds United in second place, a scenario that seemed highly improbable when the Yorkshire club held a double digit points advantage over them before Christmas.

They also handled a typically in-your-face Millwall, refusing to buckle after Jon Dadi Bodvarsson controversially cancelled out Aleksandar Mitrovic’s early opener.

But they were also far below their best and may have lost had Jed Wallace not blasted a first-half penalty over the crossbar.

What a curious Premier League promotion pursuit this has become. West Bromwich Albion are the closest we have to a team that had stuck the pace, but they have collapsed from an even stronger position in the autumn.

Leeds are trying their best not to fall apart, while Nottingham Forest followed up their euphoric win over Leeds at the weekend with a shock defeat to Charlton on Tuesday night.

It was all there for Fulham to capitalise on but they could only take partial advantage after making the perfect start three minutes in.

Harry Arter worked a free-kick short to Joe Bryan but it appeared they’d mucked up the routine as Millwall’s defenders rushed out to pressure.

But that appeared to be the cunning plan. Once the back line were sucked out, Bryan spun and crossed from the right and Mitrovic stole in behind to poke the ball into the bottom corner for his 21st of the season.

It looked as though an easy evening lay in wait for the promotion challengers but Millwall’s response was hurricane-strength.

Just five minutes later and they were level, albeit in controversial circumstances. Ryan Woods swung in a corner that Shaun Hutchinson headed down into a dangerous area and Tom Bradshaw flicked on.

At the back post, Bodvarsson, quite a large man to slip away unnoticed, hooked the ball home. Millwall celebrated but referee Andrew Madley wanted to consult his assistant, who hadn’t raised his flag.

After a brief chat, the goal stood but replays showed two Millwall players clearly standing offside as Fulham’s defenders stepped up. Scott Parker was incensed on the touchline, bellowing ‘offside, offside’ and with good reason.

The goal rattled Fulham and Millwall didn’t let up. Their constant hassling forced Fulham to abandon their natural passing game for the remainder of the first-half.

The usual intelligent movement and phases of passing out from the back were replaced by hoofed long balls and rushed passes out of play as Fulham’s forward three saw scant service.

Amid this, Millwall should have taken the lead. Jed Wallace picked out Mahlon Romeo advanced on the right and Bryan was exposed in the one-on-one. As Romeo side-stepped inside, Bryan clipped him for a clear penalty.

It needed a delicate touch but Jed Wallace decided to hammer the spot-kick and the ball soared over the crossbar and into the second tier housing the Fulham fans who’d travelled across town.

Undeterred, Millwall continued to press. Romeo marauded down the right again and almost caught out Marek Rodak with a lofted cross-shot that needed to be pushed away.

And Icelandic forward Bodvarsson broke clear of defensive attentions again to direct Jed Wallace’s free-kick wide before Rodak rushed out to deny Jed Wallace after the perfect pass by Murray Wallace.

There was a bit more guile about Fulham after the restart, with Bobby Decordova-Reid chasing onto a Michael Hector punt from the back before shooting wildly wide. Mitrovic waved his arms in dismay in the middle.

More aggressive in their approach and neater with their passing, Fulham were beginning to dictate terms. Decordova-Reid rode a couple of challenges as he drove through the middle before shooting badly wide.

Parker called for the cavalry, or more specifically Cavaleiro, who replaced the ineffective Aboubakar Kamara with 20 minutes to go.

Millwall’s squall had blown out and they barely troubled Fulham’s defence after the break, but there was panic when Bradshaw broke clear only to underhit his shot and allow Rodak to save.

And there was a further element of alarm when Hector’s loose touch in dealing with a cross late on almost went past Rodak and into his own net.

But Fulham almost snatched it in stoppage time when substitute Neeskens Kebano headed a Cavaleiro corner onto the crossbar.