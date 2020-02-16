Millwall plan to increase capacity of The Den to 30,000 in eye-catching redevelopment

Millwall are planning to redevelop The Den after being given the green light to stay at their Bermondsey home in south London.

The Championship club had feared they would have to relocate as offshore-registered developer Renewal wanted to use the site for mixed-use development.

Renewal planned on using the site to build 2,400 homes, business space and a sports facility while tenants Millwall thought they would be evicted from The Den.

However, after winning their 16-year battle to stay following protests made by fans to Lewisham Council – the club are now planning to redevelop the land themselves.

The club want to increase the capacity of their stadium from 20,000 to 30,000 and plan to build a hotel, community centre and two-storey underground car park.

The new design of their exterior bears resemblance to the Colosseum in Rome and their Lions nickname makes it even more uncanny.

Millwall, who are looking to agree a new long-term lease for the New Den, hope the regeneration will see them push for promotion to the Premier League.

The Championship outfit were originally formed on the Isle of Dogs in east London back in 1885 but moved to south London in 1910.

They have been playing their home games at The Den since 1993.

Millwall, who are currently 11th in English football’s second tier, are hoping work will be completed on their stadium within the next five years.

A club spokesman said: ‘The conditional land sale agreement has been an obstacle to progress in the development of the Surrey Canal Triangle because it has hampered Millwall’s preparation of plans for the land around the stadium.

‘Millwall Football Club are delighted that the land sale agreement is terminated.

‘This opens the way for an urban regeneration project that can transform for the good of this community.

‘We look forward now to agreeing a new lease with Lewisham Council which enables us to develop new plans for the football club, its stadium, the adjoining land, our Community Trust and, ultimately, the whole community.’