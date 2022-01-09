Millwall vs Crystal Palace: Player ratings, reactions, and analysis as Olise avenges Butland’s blunder

Millwall vs Crystal Palace: Player ratings, reaction, and analysis as Olise atones for Butland’s gaffe

Before Michael Olise inspired a second-half comeback, Palace appeared to be heading for one of the first giant-killings of the third-round weekend.

(Afobe ’17, Olise ’46, Mateta ’58) Millwall 1-2 Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace beat Millwall in the FA Cup fourth round after a second-half fightback led by Michael Olise.

Patrick Vieira had urged Olise to “show how good he is and take his chances” in the absence of Wilfried Zaha, Cheikhou Kouyate, and Jordan Ayew, who have all travelled to the Africa Cup of Nations.

Last year’s EFL Young Player of the Year certainly accomplished that, but only after Benik Afobe’s goal threatened the weekend’s first major upset.

Marc Guehi’s short pass to Jack Butland left Palace goalkeeper Jack Butland befuddled in his attempts to play it out from the back, and his errant clearance fell right at Afobe’s feet.

When Eberechi Eze was tackled from behind inside the box by George Saville – who had previously been guilty of a robust elbow on Conor Gallagher – he thought he had created the best chance for Vieira’s side to equalize.

Replays showed, however, that Anthony Taylor was correct not to give the spot-kick.

After a marginally offside Jean-Philippe Mateta outmuscled Millwall’s midfield, it fell to Olise to latch onto Gallagher’s ball out wide immediately after the break.

Olise cut inside past Saville and fired across goal into the far corner, his first goal for Palace.

Minutes later, the 20-year-old slid past Scott Malone with a nearly identical move.

Instead, his next contribution was a cross that found Mateta’s head.

Gallagher was on his way for a third with a flick with the outside of his boot, but George Long beat him to it.

Millwall were without Jed Wallace, who has been linked with a move to Nottingham Forest, though it was unclear if he was out due to injury.

Eze was promised by Vieira.

