Minamino, a Liverpool midfielder, holds the Guinness World Record for the most high-fives in a minute and wants to set a new record with Liverpool fans.

Takumi Minamino, a Liverpool midfielder, holds the Guinness World Record for receiving the most high-fives in one minute.

In 2014, he managed 187 high-fives in just 60 seconds while playing for Cerezo Osaka in his home country of Japan.

It was enough to set the world record, but Minamino’s mark only lasted two years, as Kaiser Permanente San Diego set a new record with 290 in 2016.

Nonetheless, as he mentioned earlier this week, Minamino remembers the event fondly.

He went so far as to suggest that he try to replicate it in his goal celebration.

“Yes, I held the record for the most high-fives in a minute,” he told Liverpool’s official website, “but I believe it has been broken.”

“It happened when I was playing for Cerezo Osaka, and it was a club event for people who lived in the area, in the town.”

“About 200 people formed a line in a shopping center, and because I was the team’s youngest player, I was chosen to join them.”

“I had to sprint down the line and high-five them, and I made the Guinness Book of World Records.”

“It’s a great memory of ours, and we still talk about it.”

Perhaps I’d have more fun celebrating a Liverpool goal like this!”

On Wednesday night, Minamino made headlines when his stoppage-time equalizer forced the Carabao Cup quarter-final between Liverpool and Leicester into extra time.

Jurgen Klopp’s side then won on penalties, securing a place in the last four against Arsenal.

Even though Minamino has struggled for consistency since arriving at Anfield in January 2020, he has nothing but praise for the club.

“At this club, I’ve been having a lot of fun,” he continued.

“Playing for Liverpool was a childhood dream of mine.”

“I used to like watching Liverpool games, and the Premier League is one of Japan’s most popular leagues.”

“Playing in this league has always been a dream of mine, so I’m really enjoying myself here and would like to contribute even more.”

“Of course, the weather here is sometimes too wet and cloudy, but English food is fine? I like fish and chips.”

“The city has a wonderful atmosphere.

I haven’t had enough opportunities to learn about England yet because of COVID.

In the future, I’d like to visit England and discover more things I’ll enjoy.”

