Mino Raiola compares Paul Pogba and fellow client Matthijs de Ligt to works of art

It’s not uncommon for footballers to be compared to artists and in the eyes of agent Mino Raiola two of his clients are like paintings.

The outspoken Italian has claimed that Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is like ‘a Basquiat painting’, while Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt is akin to ‘a Rembrandt’.

Comparing Pogba to a piece of work from the American artist Jean-Michel Basquiat, Raiola told Belgian site Sport Voetbal Magazine that he similarities due to their ability to express themselves.

‘Paul Pogba is like a Basquiat painting. Jean-Michel Basquiat was an expressive artist, a little rebellious, just like Paul,’ he said.

Talking about De Ligt, Raiola compared him to Rembrandt Harmenszoon van Rijn’s iconic 1642 painting The Night Watch.

‘As for De Ligt, he is like a Rembrandt and is proving that with his latest performances,’ the 52-year-old continued.

‘He is becoming The Night Watch before my very eyes.

‘I heard reports he was struggling with Juventus, but I see Matthijs only growing. It’s his first time at a foreign club, with a different culture, while he had only been accustomed to Ajax.

‘De Ligt is like an oil tanker, you can’t expect him to just suddenly change career direction in an instant. He is progressing constantly and, once he decides his destination, there is no stopping him.’