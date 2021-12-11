Mino Raiola, Erling Haaland’s agent, wants £47 million in commission for a summer transfer, but Man City isn’t interested.

MINO RAIOLA is demanding £47 million in commission for a deal involving Erling Haaland, and Manchester City has not ruled out paying the fee.

Raiola, 54, kicked off the bidding for the superstar by announcing his departure from Borussia Dortmund this summer.

However, the agent is seeking a large fee for brokering any deal, totaling 55 million euros.

City, according to SunSport, are well aware of the financial requirements to sign the Norwegian and are pressing ahead with their plans.

Due to a clause in his contract, Haaland, 21, could be available for £68 million in the close season.

City, according to Raiola, is the only English club Haaland would be interested in joining, though Real Madrid is also in the running.

Real’s problem is that they’re likely to sign Kylian Mbappe on a free transfer from PSG, and they’re having trouble coming up with the money to sign both players in the same season while still adhering to financial fair play rules.

The player would also be paid £21.3 million per year for the next five years, bringing the total financial commitment to over £215 million.

Paul Pogba’s transfer from Juventus to Manchester United is thought to have netted Raiola up to £40 million.

However, it is thought that Raiola and the player’s father, Alf-Inge, have reached an agreement to split any commission.