Mino Raiola extends olive branch to Solskjaer amid Paul Pogba’s Manchester Utd future feud

Paul Pogba’s representative Mino Raiola has insisted there are no issues in his relationship with Manchester United boss OIe Gunnar Solskjaer despite their recent back-and-fourth.

Super-agent Raiola has consistently aimed thinly-veiled digs at Manchester United this season – his most sensational one coming at the end of last year when he said the club would ruin Pele and Diego Maradona – and fuelled speculation that his client Pogba is destined for a move away from the club.

Raiola took to social media on Monday night to state that Pogba is not his or Solskjaer’s property after the United boss claimed: ‘Paul is our player and not Mino’s,’ amid ongoing speculation around the Frenchman’s future.

Solskjaer refused to address Raiola’s comment on Monday night following their 2-0 victory against Chelsea, saying that he would ‘most likely’ not speak to him about the situation.

Raiola, however, extended the olive branch to Solskjaer by insisting he would ‘reach out’ to him and that he holds nothing against United.

‘I will reach out to Ole because nothing serious is going on,’ he told Sky Sports. ‘I certainly did not intend to have any disrespect to the club or towards him.

‘Having players at Manchester United, I only want the best for the team and the club. I have nothing against Ole and I don’t think he has anything against me.

‘I did only think that saying Paul is Manchester United’s was not the right reaction. I only wanted to respond to everyone who said that because you employ a player therefore you own them and can do whatever you want with them.’

Pogba, who has had his season hampered by injuries, subsequently managing just eight appearances for United so far, continues to be linked with a move away from Old Trafford with Juventus and Real Madrid two potential landing spots.

Speaking about the player’s future, Raiola added: ‘Paul has great commitment to the club, there is no question about that.

‘Paul has a contract with Manchester United and wants to get back fit as quick as possible and back into the team to be a positive factor until the end of the season.

‘In this moment, there are no talks [over Pogba’s future]. He is only committed to Manchester United and he respects his contract. Everybody is worried about Pogba leaving, but I am not worried.

‘We are open for talks after he gets back [from injury]. For now, there is a contract and the only thing he is focused on is getting back to fitness.

‘For this kind of player, there can’t be a lot of interest because not a lot of clubs can afford him. There are no talks with any clubs at the moment.’