Mino Raiola has a starting XI that includes Paul Pogba, Erling Haaland, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, and Gianluigi Donnarumma.

The Dutch-Italian middleman has a black book full of football’s biggest names and is involved in the majority of high-profile deals.

In April, the 53-year-old was photographed visiting Barcelona and Real Madrid with Haaland’s father, Alfe-Inge.

However, a summer transfer fell through, and the striker is now set to leave in 2022, when he will be available for just £64 million thanks to a clause in his contract.

After working together at Molde, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is said to be eager to rejoin his compatriot at Manchester United.

When he chose to move to Borussia Dortmund from RB Leipzig at the start of 2020, the Red Devils were unable to sign him.

Raiola assisted him in reaching an agreement with the Bundesliga over a move to the Theatre of Dreams.

When Matthijs de Ligt joined Juventus in 2019, he turned down a move to Manchester United.

Raiola also represents a number of other talented athletes, including Gianluigi Donnarumma of Paris Saint-Germain and Alessio Romagnoli of AC Milan.

He also has ex-Napoli teammates Kostas Manolas and Hirving Lozano on his books, with the latter linked with a move to United.

As is PSG midfielder Marco Veratti, who United was linked with back in 2018.

Raiola also represents BVB forward Donyell Malen, who was brought in to replace Jadon Sancho.

Marcus Thuram, Lillian Thuram’s son, is another member of the agent’s super team, having joined Borussia Monchengladbach in 2019.

Because of his outspoken comments about Pogba, the player representative has had a tumultuous relationship with United executives.

In 2019, Raiola famously stated that he would not send any more players to Manchester United because they would “ruin Pele and Maldini.”

He revealed in 2020 that Pogba, the French World Cup winner, wanted to leave just a day before United were knocked out of the Champions League group stage by RB Leipzig.

Incensed by the comments, club legend Gary Neville stated that the club should never sign another player represented by Raiola and that he should be blacklisted.

“Manchester United have a big problem because they have a star player in the dressing room who has an agent who is categorically going to go out the night before the biggest game of the season,” he told Sky Sports.

The disrespect!

“This should never be used on him again…

