Mino Raiola hits back at Manchester United boss after he insisted Pogba belonged to the club

Super agent Mino Raiola has hit back at Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer by insisting Paul Pogba is not a ‘prisoner’.

Raiola, who represents the World Cup winner, was responding to the United boss’ comments from over the weekend in which he said ‘Paul is our player and not Mino’s.’

In an astonishing rant, Raiola posted three photos on social media which read: ‘Pogba is not mine and for sure not Solskjaer’s property.

‘Paul is Paul Pogba’s. You cannot own a human being already for a long time in the UK or anywhere else.

‘I hope Solskjaer doesn’t want to suggest that Paul is his prisoner. But before Solskjaer makes comments about things I say, he should inform himself better about the content of what has been said.

‘I am a free citizen who can think and express my thoughts. Until now I was maybe too nice to him. Solskjaer should just remember things that he said in summer to Paul.

‘I think Solskjaer may be frustrated for different reasons and is mixing up some issues. I think Solskjaer has other things to worry about. At least, if I was him, I would.’

Solskjaer said in response after his side beat Chelsea 2-0 at Stamford Bridge: ‘I don’t have to comment on Mino and what he says, i’ll probably speak to him myself.

‘The media, you can’t control that anyway, anyone’s got a voice, you can have your opinion. There’s things being said about us that you want to comment but it’s more clever that you don’t. Paul and Mino have their conversations, it’s fine.’

Raiola has repeatedly fired jabs at United during a roller-coaster season at Old Trafford, as Pogba’s hunger for Champions League football threatens to go unsatisfied once again.

The Frenchman has been plagued by injury, featuring just eight times this season. Without Europa League victory or a top-four finish, an exit looks inevitable.

United and Raiola have already clashed this year after the Premier League side missed out on the signing of Erling Haaland.

‘Paul is our player and not Mino’s,’ Solskjaer said earlier on Monday. ‘I haven’t sat down and told Paul to tell his agent what to say. I’ve not spoken to Mino, that’s for sure.’

Pogba last took to the field on Boxing Day, making a 45-minute cameo during a 4-1 win over Newcastle.

Raiola’s outburst followed Solskjaer suggesting he would ‘like’ to see Pogba play for United again this season, leading to suggestions he had already played his last game for the club ahead of a possible summer exit.