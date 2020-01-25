Mino Raiola insists Juventus fans shouldn’t give up on re-signing Manchester United’s Paul Pogba

Super agent Mino Raiola believes Juventus fans can dream of re-signing Paul Pogba- but admitted now is not the time to be discussing the Manchester United midfielder’s future.

Pogba remains sidelined with injury as he has for much of this season, but his relationship with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and the club has become increasingly strained over the course of the season.

Raiola has previously reiterated that United’s underwhelming progress is a factor in discussions over Pogba’s future, which is set to be decided in the summer, with his former club Juventus and Real Madrid interested in his signature.

And speaking to reporters after watching AC Milan’s win at Brescia on Friday evening, Raiola admitted supporters of the Serie A champions should not give up hope of the 26-year-old returning to the side he represented between 2012 and 2016.

‘Juve fans should dream, because if you do not dream, then you are dead,’ he said.

‘I do not work in dreams, but in the real world, so have to make the right choices for my clients.

‘This is not the right moment to say what Paul’s future will be.’

Pogba recently underwent surgery on the ankle problem that has kept him out since the end of August last year.

The midfielder’s commitment to United has repeatedly been questioned and he’s shared images and videos of himself from around the world during the injury lay-off.

Solskjaer made a thinly veiled dig at Pogba’s representatives when hinting that it was the World Cup winner’s team pushing him to have surgery.

Raiola also represents Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma and gave a brazen response when asked if Juventus are still interested.

‘If they didn’t like Donnarumma, it would mean they didn’t know anything about football.

‘I got threatened and insulted by Milan fans just because I said something was going to happen and then it did.

‘Let’s go forward for another two years, I don’t want to create any more controversy.’