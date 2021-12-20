Mino Raiola proposes SCRAPPING transfer fees as Fifa proposes a cap on agent earnings.

MINO RAIOLA has slammed FIFA and proposed that transfer fees be abolished.

Erling Haaland, Paul Pogba, and Zlatan Ibrahimovic are among the clients of the superagent.

FIFA’s plans to publish new agent regulations, which could limit spending on agent fees, have enraged him.

Fees for contract negotiations could be capped at 10% of any transfer fee and 3% of a player’s salary.

‘I don’t take it,’ Raiola told NOS Football, referring to the idea as illogical.

An agent’s goal is to make as much money for the player as possible.

Is the transfer fee or the salary going to be higher with this plan?

“In fact, FIFA claims to oppose salaries rather than transfer fees.

As a result, the players’ negotiating position is jeopardized.

“Get rid of the transfer fee.

Then we’ll just talk about money.

“The system as a whole is messed up.”

It was created by people who had no prior experience in the field.”

The deal that brought Pogba to Manchester United in 2016 netted Raiola £20 million.

And, with agent fees on the rise, FIFA is ready to act.

Fifa’s chief legal and compliance officer, Emilio Garcia Silvero, said: ”

“Agencies should not be misled into believing that Fifa does not consult with them.”

Some agents refuse to speak with Fifa.

“Right now, we have a market that allows £430 million to be paid to agents, but only around £45 million is spent on compensation for training players all over the world.”

“That makes us feel a little uneasy.”

This imbalance cannot be tolerated.

That is one of the most important aspects of the agents’ legislation that we would like to change.”

