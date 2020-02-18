Mino Raiola takes aim at Manchester United legend Gary Neville

Paul Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola has hit back at Manchester United legend Gary Neville by labelling the Sky Sports pundit a ‘big know-how’.

Raiola’s comments come after Neville said his former club should never do business with the Italian-born Dutch agent as star man Pogba continues to push for a move away.

Pogba’s agent also reignited a war of words with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer just before Manchester United faced Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Monday night.

Raiola, speaking on talkSPORT, said of Neville: ‘Gary Neville has such a big know-how of football that I’m surprised his Salford City are not in the Premier League already.

‘He should be on the board of directors of United and ask them for a job, I don’t care what he says.’

Raiola’s dig at Neville comes as his Salford City side sit in 11th spot in League Two.

Class of 92 stars Neville, his brother Phil, Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes, Nicky Butt and David Beckham all own a 10 per cent stake in Salford – who earned promotion to the Football League in May 2019.

Neville and his former team-mates invested in then Premier League Division North side Salford in 2014, with Beckham joining in January 2019.

Salford have since enjoyed back-to-back promotions to the Football League thanks to financial backing from the Class of 92 and majority shareholder Peter Lim.

Solskjaer refused to bite back at Raiola after the agent said Pogba does not belong to Manchester United.

When questioned over Raiola’s comments, Solskjaer said: ‘Well, I don’t have to comment through the media on Mino and what he says. I can probably speak to him myself.

‘Anyone has a voice and your opinion. There are things being said about us that you want to comment, but you’d rather not and it is more clever that you don’t comment on many different things.’

Raiola tweeted at 7.43pm – just 17 minutes before United’s kick off against Chelsea: ‘Paul is Paul Pogba’s. You cannot own a human being already for a long time in the UK or anywhere else.

‘I hope Solskjaer doesn’t want to suggest that Paul is his prisoner. But before Solskjaer makes comments about things I say, he should inform himself better about the content of what has been said.

‘I am a free citizen who can think and express my thoughts. Until now I was maybe too nice to him. Solskjaer should just remember things that he said in summer to Paul.

‘I think Solskjaer may be frustrated for different reasons and is mixing up some issues. I think Solskjaer has other things to worry about. At least, if I was him, I would.’

Neville said on Sky Sports: ‘It will end in Pogba leaving Manchester United.

‘What the club need to do is make a stance on that agent. He has messed them around for years with Pogba and others.

‘Why they allow themselves to be played I will never know. He is a serious thorn in the side for them.

‘United should stand strong and not do business with him and tell players if they are represented by him we won’t do deals with you.

‘Raiola is publicly trying to embarrass the club all the time. At the end of the day he is defending his player but what Solskjaer definitely wasn’t was aggressive.

‘He was saying they spent £90million on a player and they want him to stay at the club and play well.

‘He wasn’t claiming ownership but Raiola wants to create situations where Pogba is out of the club and Raiola wants his next pay day.

‘He has made tens of millions off of him and will continue to do so. He is the golden egg of Mino.’

Neville’s former Old Trafford team-mate Roy Keane echoed his sentiments by predicting Pogba will be sold this summer.

Keane said: ‘If it’s not right for the club and people are almost laughing at you, these agents, let these lads go.

‘Look at the bigger picture. We’re talking about a great club like Manchester United. Don’t go chasing after these agents and these players who, I think, the bottom line, don’t really want to be at the club.

‘The agents don’t want them to be there, I don’t think Pogba wants to be there. Just shake hands and say, ‘Off you go’.

‘He’ll go this summer. He’ll go in the summer, 100 per cent.’

Pogba, who continues to be linked with Real Madrid and Juventus, has played just eight games this season due to injury.

He has had three separate ankle injuries which has seen him miss most of the campaign.

The 26-year-old, who is expected to be back in action next month, has been given permission to continue his recovery in Dubai.

United forked out £90m to re-sign Pogba from Juventus back in August 2016 but the club have continued to struggle since Sir Alex Ferguson’s departure.