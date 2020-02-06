Mirandes pull off THIRD Copa del Rey shock as they knock out Villarreal

Spanish second division side Mirandes pulled off their third consecutive upset in the Copa del Rey this season by beating La Liga club Villarreal 4-2 at home on Wednesday to reach the quarter-finals.

Mirandes took an early lead through Brazilian forward Matheus before Javier Ontiveros levelled for the top-flight side, only for Martin Merquelanz to restore the home team’s advantage with a penalty at the end of the first half.

Santi Cazorla struck from the spot to level again for Villarreal but Mirandes, who also reached the semi-finals in 2012, soon went in front for a third time through Odei Onaindia.

A strike in added time from Antonio Sanchez sealed a place in the last four for Mirandes who knocked out Sevilla and Celta Vigo in the previous two rounds.

The club from Miranda de Ebro, a city of about 35,000 people in northern Spain reached the semi-finals in 2011-12, where they lost to Athletic Bilbao and the quarter-finals in 2015-16.

They have never played in the Spanish first division and currently sit 11th in Segunda Divsion.

Mirandes had been the only lower-division club still alive entering the quarter-finals of the Copa del Rey this week.

Granada eliminated defending champions Valencia on Tuesday, while on Thursday Real Madrid host Real Sociedad and Barcelona head to Bilbao.