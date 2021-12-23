Miriam Gutierrez has been suspended INDEFINITELY after taking 236 punches in Amanda Serrano’s defeat.

Miriam Gutierrez has been suspended INDEFINITELY after taking 236 punches in Amanda Serrano’s loss.

Following her tumultuous battle with Amanda Serrano, MIRIAM GUTIERREZ has been suspended INDEFINITELY.

Last weekend, on the Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley 2 undercard, the Spaniard went ten rounds with the unified featherweight champion.

Gutierrez put up a valiant fight against the American, but after taking 236 punches, he was left disfigured.

The 38-year-old has been suspended indefinitely by the Florida State Athletic Commission.

Gutierrez will need to see a doctor before she can compete in the United States again.

Despite his lopsided loss to the seven-weight world champion, Gutierrez was upbeat following the fight.

“Proud to fight with a great (hashtag)boxer @serranosisters and @ jordan.thedon are incredible and I’ve been able to enjoy and fight with her!!!” she wrote on Instagram.

“We advance through respect and passion for the same sport (hashtag)boxing and fighting with the best.

JOIN SUN VEGAS AND GET A FREE £10 BONUS WITH THOUSANDS OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Terms and Conditions apply).

“Amazing (hashtag)stage madness (hashtag)big event staging @jakepaul great team! Great (hashtag)boxer (hashtag)amandaserrano.”

“This girl is amazing @serranosisters!!!! I wish him all the luck in the world in all his projects and future fights!” she wrote the next day.

“It’s incredible both inside and outside the (hashtag)ring! A (hashtag)honor to fight with her and (hashtag)know her, and a (hashtag)honor to know her and her team @jordan.thedon and @jakepaul for counting on us for a great (hashtag)event, enjoy and have a great time!”

Serrano is eyeing a rematch with undisputed lightweight champion Katie Taylor after her victory over Gutierrez.

“Pound for pound, we’re both top three,” she said.

Some say I’m two or three years old.

“No matter how you look at it, it’s the same thing.”

Two pound-for-pound fighters squaring off.

“You’ve got an undisputed champion battling it out with a seven-division world champion.

“That’s the megafight that’s going to blow the roof off.”

Madison Square Garden’s main (room) is what we’re looking at.

It’s going to be a fantastic evening.”

“It’s time for Katie Taylor, baby,” she added.

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS