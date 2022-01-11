Mirotic of Barcelona was named EuroLeague MVP for December.

Mirotic of Barcelona was named EuroLeague MVP for the month of December.

For the second time this season, a Spanish player has won an award.

ANKARA (Turkey)

FC Barcelona’s Nikola Mirotic has been named the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague’s Most Valuable Player (MVP) for the month of December, his second such honor this season.

In October, the Spanish player was also recognized.

Apart from Mirotic, only Ante Tomic of Barcelona (2013-14 season) and Shane Larkin of Anadolu Efes (2019-20 season) have ever been named MVP of the month twice in a single EuroLeague season.

The 30-year-old is also the only player in league history to win the award twice in the same season.

In the 2019-20 season, he was named double MVP of the month.

Mirotic has a 22.2 PIR and averages 17.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.4 assists, and 1.4 assists per game.