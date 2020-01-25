MLS clubs want Winston Reid as West Ham boss David Moyes bids for Nottingham Forest star Matty Cash

West Ham defender Winston Reid is a target for MLS clubs Sporting Kansas City and Nashville SC.

The 31-year-old New Zealand international has been blighted by injuries but has battled back to fitness in recent weeks to put himself in contention for a first team recall under manager David Moyes.

Reid, who scored the last ever competitive goal at Upton Park in a 3-2 win over Manchester United, has spent ten years at West Ham and is under contract until 2023 but the club are willing to look at offers owing to his injury record and age.

The MLS window opens on February 12 until May 5.

West Ham boss Moyes needs to add fresh legs to his squad and is hopeful the club can bring in three new signings before Friday.

A bid is in for Nottingham Forest’s versatile right back Matty Cash.

The offer stands at around £12m broken down as two lots of £5m with add ons. Forest value Cash at around £18m and have interest from AC Milan and Southampton.