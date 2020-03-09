MLS fans go wild for Philadelphia Union defender’s incredible 40 yard free-kick rocket 

Philadelphia Union defender Jakob Glesnes scored a sensational 40 yard screamer on Sunday which was heralded as a ‘2020 Puskas award winner’ on social media.

The 25-year-old scored the goal in the 48th minute of the 3-3 draw against Los Angeles FC in the MLS and surprised many by taking on the ambitious effort.

Striking powerfully with his right foot, the ball flew into the top corner past a bewildered Kenneth Vermeer in goal and users on Twitter lauded the effort afterwards.

The rocket gave Union a 2-1 lead at Los Angeles, with the match eventually ending 3-3 in an entertaining contest at the Banc of California Stadium.

One user said it was a contender for Goal of the Year and the Puskas Award winner for 2020, while another joked that ‘Roberto Carlos has a right foot now?’, in reference to the former Brazil left back and his powerful free-kicks.

Glesnes is a 25-year-old Norwegian defender who only joined Union at the back end of January, moving to the United States from Stromsgodset in Norway.

The centre back has been capped three times for Norway Under 21s, and has also played for Norwegian clubs Sarpsborg 08, Asane and Fyllingsdalen previously.

Further reaction online included ‘That ball never went higher than the crossbar’, while another added that the clip at first glance doesn’t do it justice with the swerve on the ball that gave the goalkeeper no chance.

LAFC rallied from three separate deficits to earn a point, with former Arsenal striker Carlos Vela once again getting on the scoresheet after his match-winner against David Beckham’s new franchise Inter Miami last week.

The result means Union have their first point of the season, after they lost their season-opener to FC Dallas 2-0 last weekend and they next play San Jose Earthquakes at Subaru Park on Saturday.