MLS owners use the league’s trading structure and hinder American players

The legend of Manchester United and the former designated player of D.C. United, Wayne Rooney, complains about how Major League Soccer owners “exploit” the league’s trading and transfer system.

The MLS trading and transfer system, which has been partially influenced by other top American sports leagues, has earned the league a reputation for being the most complex and complex soccer league in the world in the past. Every season, like the NBA, NFL, NHL or MLB, dozens of players are traded within the league, with the process being little or no transparency.

Speaking to Perfect Soccer’s Ask A Pro Show, which was founded and moderated by MLS veteran Quincy Amarikwa, Rooney questioned how the league owners exploited their players through the system, and said that in particular American players bear the brunt.

“I didn’t notice it before, but when I got there (MLS) I obviously saw it,” said Rooney to Amarikwa, who was his former teammate at D.C. United was. “In my first week we had a player who was told after the training was over that he would be transferred to a different location. I said, “Why? What’s going on here? Where is he going What’s happening? “So it’s difficult. I’ve talked to Steve (Birnbaum) a lot. I said,” Can he do that? Is it that easy? Is it that easy to actually move someone on? “There is no thought that this person is a family , Children … could have. a life here. You could tell them, “You know what? Go on.’”

I know it works that way in basketball (NBA) and the NFL, but these players are paid millions and millions of pounds. They look forward to having to do this where MLS players cannot. You probably get a small percentage of the money that doesn’t even cover the bills, not even what you have to live on. It is wrong that this happens. I think MLS really has to look at this because a lot of the owners use the league when they see it [structure]as far as American players are concerned. It could benefit from it [others]. I was there for 18 months, Zlatan [Ibrahimovic] been there for two years. We benefited from a good adjustment in the US and scored a few goals. But for the guys you leave behind and with whom I have never been allowed to speak, it is still wrong with me, deep inside of me, which in my opinion is not the case with all foreign players who come in.

During his time in the league, Rooney, who left MLS in August 2019 with two remaining contract years, struck the league for her travel arrangements, offering her franchisees several charter options per season.

The 34-year-old ended his 18-month tenure in the country’s capital with 25 goals in 52 games before returning to his home country England to join Derby County as a player coach.

Wayne Rooney: MLS owners take advantage of the league’s trading structure and hinder American players who originally appeared on NBCSports.com