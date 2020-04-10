MLS star recalls Zlatan clash: ‘He was insulting all his teammates’

Zlatan Ibrahimovic “yelled at” his LA Galaxy teammates for the entire 90 minutes of match, according to San Joe Earthquakes defender Florian Jungwirth.

Ibrahimovic spent two seasons with LA Galaxy in the MLS, before moving to AC Milan in January.

And German centre-back Jungwirth recalls Ibrahimovic’s teammates being “scared” of the Swedish talisman.

“I think it was in 2018 when we played at Stanford against Zlatan first time – and he was like really insulting all his team-mates,” Jungwirth said in a Twitter Q&A.

“For 90 minutes – he was yelling at everyone. It was just funny.

“Everyone was so scared of him and I was just laughing because everyone was like a little kid. They were like, ‘Daddy, can I get something from you?’.”

When asked if he had any altercations with Ibrahimovic, Jungwirth revealed he purposely avoided any tension.

“He was quiet against us – I didn’t say anything,” he said.

“But I think that’s actually the worst you can do as his opponent. I think if you go for that, that’s exactly what he wants and then he takes you.

“I think you always have to study your opponents. Some opponents you have to provoke them, they maybe have a temper.

“But when you start playing games against Zlatan, there is no way you can win.”