MMA fans are outraged as a ‘little boy’ who stepped in as a last-minute replacement is knocked out by a huge fighter.

MMA fans are outraged as a ‘little boy’ who stepped in as a last-minute replacement is knocked out by a big fighter.

The discovery of one of the most shocking mismatches on a UK show in September disgusted MIXED MARTIAL ARTS fans.

Aron Lee, an up-and-coming fighter, was pitted against Craig Wood, a last-minute replacement.

Lee, who is stocky and hulking, dwarfed the young-looking Wood, who is actually 21, and made quick work of him, dispatching him in a matter of seconds.

After photos of the contest started circulating on Twitter, footage of the mismatch was discovered.

After seeing the size and skill differences between the opponents, MMA fans all over the world chimed in.

“How is this allowed? The guy isn’t in shape,” one said.

“What the hell is that?” says the narrator.

“Only just seen this on my timeline, who the f**k allowed this to go ahead?” said another.

“Who the hell thought this was a good idea?” someone else wondered.

“[The] bigger guy is pleased with himself for knocking out the little boy,” one remarked.

“Can we please find out who allowed this fight to go ahead? I know there are journeymen, but there’s a line, surely,” MMA journalist Harry Williams said of the bout.

Brendan Loughnane, a former UFC featherweight and current PFL featherweight, said, “Absolute joke.”

If he’s lucky, he’ll get £200.”

After footage and photos of the fight went viral, EoC issued a statement saying the short-notice bout ‘does not represent the values’ of the promotion.

“We are aware of the footage and one image circulating of a particular fight on EoC9,” it read.

“We wanted to issue a statement to let everyone know that this matchup does not represent EoC’s values.”

“We try to match as evenly matched bouts as possible, as evidenced by some fantastic encounters on ten different EoC shows.”

“There were a lot of last-minute pullouts for this show.”

We had a staffing shortage as well.

“Using journeymen is sometimes the only way a show can still go on, and we, like many other promotions, are grateful for that.”

“This last-minute replacement was called in with less than 24 hours’ notice, and the name on all run sheets and other paperwork was the same as the one given to EOC the night before.”

This ensured that the Icelandic amateur would still be able to compete.

“As a promotion, we regret that this matchup occurred with such a size disparity, and in hindsight, we would not have made the same decision.”

“However, we can say that two consenting men chose to compete in the octagon and both walked away healthy.”

“Since this event, we’ve held another with a different focus and appearance…

