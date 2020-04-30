Mo Salah 2018 World Cup performances suffered after row over image rights, says Egypt official

Mo Salah’s off colour performances for Egypt at the 2018 World Cup were down to his dispute with the country’s FA over his image rights, according to a former official.

The Liverpool forward was heralded as Egypt’s key man and all hopes were pinned on him in Russia, but the team slumped to three defeats.

At the time, Salah was at loggerheads with Hani Abu Reeda, president of the Egyptian FA at the time, over the organisation using his image on the side of a plane without asking his permission.

The very public row affected Salah and his performances suffered, says former Egyptian FA official Hazem Emam.

He believes the hopes at the tournament began to unravel when Salah appeared in a team photo on Egypt’s plane, laid on by sponsor WE – but the player had a sponsorship deal with a rival company, Vodafone.

Emam, who played 87 times for Egypt and was nicknamed the ‘Emperor’, told OnTime Sports: ‘Mohamed Salah had a disagreement with the former president of the federation, Hani Abu Reeda.

‘We should have asked Salah before using his image on the national team’s aeroplane before the World Cup, that was the beginning of the whole problem.

‘This disagreement had a bad influence on Salah during the World Cup. As a result. he did not celebrate his goals.’

At the time, Salah took to social media and wrote: ‘Sorry but this is a major insult. I was hoping the deal would be classier than this.’

The dispute was huge news in Egypt and went right to the top. A swift intervention made by Sports Minister Khaled Abdel-Aziz ruled in Salah’s favour.

Abdel-Aziz said: ‘I assure everyone that we will stand by him to honor all the contracts he entered in England.

Abu Reda resigned as president after the tournament having seen Egypt lose 1-0 against Uruguay, 3-1 against Russia and 2-1 against Saudi Arabia.

In addition the claims that the row had cause Salah not to reach his best during the tournament, it should be noted that he was coming off a dislocated shoulder injury suffered in the Champions League final against Real Madrid.

He faced a race to be fit for the World Cup so may have lacked match sharpness but did end up scoring both his team’s goals in the competition.