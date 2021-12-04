Mo Salah’s incredible reaction to finishing seventh in the Ballon d’Or after scoring two more goals in a fantastic year.

Mo Salah’s incredible reaction after finishing seventh in the Ballon d’Or with two more goals in a fantastic year.

When asked about his seventh-place Ballon d’Or finish, MO SALAH simply said “no comment.”

Lionel Messi, the legendary footballer, won the award for the seventh time in his career.

Salah, on the other hand, could only finish seventh, ahead of Robert Lewandowski, Jorginho, Cristiano Ronaldo, N’Golo Kante, and Karim Benzema.

Liverpool thrashed Everton 4-1 at Goodison Park, and the Egyptian star responded emphatically on the pitch.

Salah scored two, bringing his season total to 17 goals in 18 games, making his Ballon d’Or nomination a farce.

When asked about his low ranking by Amazon Prime, he said, “No comment.”

“I’m not going to say anything.”

Salah’s position in the pecking order surprised even manager Klopp.

“I was surprised about his position,” he said ahead of Wednesday’s Merseyside derby against Everton.

“The Ballon d’Or is decided by journalists, so if you think he should be higher up, persuade your colleagues!”

“You can always give it to Lionel Messi for his career accomplishments, but if you don’t give it to Robert Lewandowski this time, he will never receive it.”

“Mo, on the other hand, should’ve been higher up.”

“Salah will have opportunities in the years to come,” Messi said of Salah and Lewandowski after winning the award for the second time.

“Both players are at the top of their game right now and have a better chance of winning.”

