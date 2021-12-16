Modric and Marcelo, both of Real Madrid, have tested positive for COVID-19.

Modric and Marcelo of Real Madrid have tested positive for COVID-19.

Croatian midfielder and Brazilian defender are both expected to miss Sunday’s La Liga match against Cadiz at home.

ANKARA (Ankara)

Luka Modric and Marcelo both tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, according to Real Madrid.

The Croatian midfielder and Brazilian defender are both expected to be out of Sunday’s La Liga match against Cadiz.

Real Madrid leads the league with 42 points, with Sevilla in second place with 34 points.