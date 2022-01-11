Mohamed Salah and Egypt shine at Afcon 2022, while Kelechi Iheanacho makes a mockery of Nigeria’s striker crisis.

Mohamed Salah and Egypt shine at the 2022 African Cup of Nations, while Kelechi Iheanacho makes a mockery of Nigeria’s striker crisis.

The Afcon has been a little lackluster in the early stages, but Iheanacho brought the tournament to life when Salah went missing.

We predicted that the star Premier League attacker would light up this year’s Africa Cup of Nations with punishment delivered by a left foot wand, and he delivered.

Now is not the time, Mohamed Salah; Kelechi Iheanacho is speaking, and he has a lot to say.

Think there’s a striker crisis in Nigeria? Think again.

The cautious nature of several major nations – Senegal, Algeria, Ghana – and the vision of empty stands in vast stadia in Cameroon’s two largest cities have contributed to the tournament’s early gloom.

This was a unique situation.

The Roumdé Adjia Stadium in Garoua has a capacity of 30,000 people and was, thankfully, at least half-full.

Garoua is the tournament’s most remote host city, with the local population mixing with Nigerians and Egyptians.

A World Cup 2010 soundtrack was provided by the buzz of vuvuzela-like instruments.

Football was also distinct.

Nigeria entered the tournament in a state of chaos, and we wondered if they would embrace it or ignore it; the answer appears to be the former.

At Afcon 2021, for the first time, a nation was rewarded for playing fast, expansive football.

Those strikers who did leave Augustine Eguavoen’s squad ironically left the starting XI with more balance.

Iheanacho was in a front two with Taiwo Awoniyi, a former Liverpool youngster, and Moses Simon and Samuel Chukwueze on the wings.

Simon put in the best individual performance of the competition’s early days, flourishing after Akram Tawfik was forced to leave early.

Joe Aribo was able to get down to Iheanacho after his cross was half cleared.

Before any Egyptian could react, he finished his spin and finish all in one motion.

It’s no surprise that one goal was sufficient.

Seven of the tournament’s first eight games have ended in a 0-0 or 1-0 draw.

In the case of Cameroon 2021, it’s likely that the heat and lack of pre-tournament preparation time have persuaded coaches to be risk-averse, especially with players missing due to Covid.

But this is about more than Cameroon and the expansion of the tournament to 24 teams.

During the last seven editions of the Africa Cup of Nations.

