Mohamed Salah joins the Premier League stars initiative to support health in Britain

The Egyptian star Mohamed Salah, the wing of the Liverpool team, joined the initiative launched by the English Premier League stars today, Wednesday, to support health services in Britain.

Mohamed Salah, through his official account on the social networking site “Instagram”, published a statement of the English Premier League players, through which they announced an initiative, for fundraising, to support health services in Britain, in light of the crisis of the outbreak of the Corona virus.

The other Egyptian star, Mahmoud Hassan Trezeguet, has also announced that he joined this campaign, by publishing the statement on his personal account on the social networking site “Twitter”.

The English Premier League players issued a statement in which they emphasized the formation of an initiative, to support the health services in the United Kingdom, in order to provide treatment and relief during the emerging crisis of the Corona virus.

Jordan Henderson, captain of the Liverpool team, which includes Egyptian star Mohamed Salah, and Harry Maguire, captain of Manchester United team, had great efforts to form this initiative, to raise 4 million pounds sterling, in cooperation with the Professional Players Association.

In the Premier League, the captain of each team spoke to his team’s players, in order to donate to reach 4 million pounds, although it might be more than that.

English Premier League players have recently suffered strong criticism throughout the crisis for not helping, although they refuse to make wage cuts with their clubs.

The Corona virus outbreak caused all major European leagues to be temporarily suspended in order to protect against the spread of the virus, especially as sporting activities are witnessing large gatherings of audiences.