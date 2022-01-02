Mohamed Salah scores his 150th goal in English football against Chelsea, his former club where he scored his first two goals.

Mohamed Salah scores his 150th goal in English football against Chelsea, his former club.

MO SALAH scored his 150th goal in English football against Chelsea.

Salah scored from an acute angle against the club that brought him to the Premier League, exposing the Blues’ defense.

In a 6-0 win over Arsenal in March of 2014, the Egyptian international scored his first goal for Chelsea on British soil.

Salah slid a left-footed finish past Wojciech Szczeny in the 71st minute at Stamford Bridge.

Salah scored his second goal of the season on Sunday afternoon at Stamford Bridge, putting Liverpool 2-0 up.

With a slick pass through the middle and straight into the feet of Salah on the right side of the penalty area, Alexander-Arnold split the home defence open.

With a quick show of skill, the Egyptian international created a yard of space ahead of Alonso and then left the Chelsea winger for dead.

Salah then proceeded to the byline, where he lifted a shot over Mendy at the near post and into the net, despite the fact that the angle was against him.

With two stunning goals from Kovacic and Pulisic, Chelsea fought back to level terms.

