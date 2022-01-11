Mohamed Salah tells Liverpool to pay him what he’s worth with new contract: ‘I’m not asking for crazy stuff.’

Mohamed Salah tells Liverpool to pay him what he’s worth with a new contract: ‘I’m not asking for crazy stuff.’

As he negotiates a new contract, MOHAMED SALAH has told Liverpool to pay him what he’s worth.

The Egyptian superstar’s current contract is set to expire in 18 months.

Salah, 29, has stated his desire to remain at Anfield.

However, he believes it is up to the Reds to pay up.

“I want to stay,” he told GQ Magazine, “but I can’t.”

They have control over it.

“They are aware of my desires.

I’m not asking for anything out of the ordinary.”

Salah’s fan base is unquestionably important to him.

His contract, on the other hand, is a matter that can only be resolved by the club’s management.

“The thing is when you ask for something and they show you that they can give it to you because they appreciate what you did for the club,” he continued.

“I’ve been here for the past five years.

I’m well-versed in the club.

“I’m a huge fan of the audience.

My fans adore me.

“However, the administration has been informed of the situation.”

It is in their control.”

Salah will want to join Real Madrid, Barcelona, or Paris Saint-Germain before the end of his career, according to Gary Neville.

The Reds forward admits that being recognized as the best player in the world is what motivates him.

“If you ask me if this is a drive for me to be here, of course,” he continued.

“I can’t honestly say I didn’t consider it.”

No, I’ll give it some thought.

“My ambition is to become the best player on the planet.”

“But even if I don’t win [the Ballon d’Or], I’ll have a good life.”

Everything is fine in my life.”

Salah has been a revelation for Liverpool since joining in 2017, scoring 148 goals in 229 appearances.

He has won the Champions League and Premier League during this time.

Prior to flying out to Cameroon for the Afcon, he is having one of his best seasons to date, with 23 strikes in 23 at-bats.

