Monaco has fired Croatian coach Kovac.

ANKARA

Monaco announced on Saturday that manager Niko Kovac’s contract has been terminated.

“AS Monaco is pleased to announce that the club has decided to part ways with Niko Kovac.

Monaco said in a statement that the Croatian coach was informed during a pre-season meeting on Thursday.

The club, which is based in the microstate of Monaco, also announced that reserve team coach Stephane Nado would be in charge of training the first team.

Kovac, 50, has led the team 74 times since arriving in Monaco in July 2020.

Monaco is currently in sixth place with 29 points in France’s top division, Ligue 1.