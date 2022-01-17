Monchengladbach’s admission that Denis Zakaria may leave in January has boosted Denis Zakaria’s transfer hopes.

MANCHESTER UNITED and Arsenal have been placed on high alert after Borussia Monchengladbach sporting director Max Eberl revealed Denis Zakaria may leave the club.

After entering the final six months of his contract at Borussia-Park, the Swiss defensive midfielder, 25, has been heavily linked with a move away in January.

The Red Devils were said to have offered the ex-Young Boys ace a pre-contract earlier this month.

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, as many as four clubs are interested in acquiring Zakaria’s services.

“As things stand, Manchester United has made no bid for Denis Zakaria,” he wrote on Twitter.

“The option has been discussed, as Rangnick values him, but no official bid to Borussia has been made yet.”

“More than four teams have already expressed interest in signing Zakaria as a free agent in July.”

“This is a free for all.”

Arsenal is said to be in a bidding war with United for Zakaria’s services.

Because Zakaria has refused to extend his contract with Monchengladbach, the German club is willing to cash in on him in order to avoid losing him on a free transfer.

And Eberl has stated that the midfielder, as well as defender Matthias Ginter, may be sold at a bargain price.

“There’s nothing on my desk,” he admitted to Kicker.

“It’s understandable that there’s speculation about both of them, particularly Denis, but it’s no longer our subject.”

“They’re both on a six-month contract.”

But, as we’ve said before, if something comes up that we need to deal with for financial reasons, we’ll deal with it.

“I can’t rule out the possibility that both – or one – of them will leave the club in the winter.”

“During the summer, things will change.

We’ve been working with the same group for almost three years.”

