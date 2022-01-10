Monday Afternoon Update on Joe Judge and the Giants
On Monday morning, it was reported that Joe Judge appeared to be safe with the Giants, but could this be incorrect?
The New York Post’s Paul Schwartz reports that Judge will meet with owner John Mara on Monday afternoon to discuss his future plans.
Joe Judge is meeting with John Mara this afternoon.
Stay tuned.
— Paul Schwartz (@NYPost_Schwartz) January 10, 2022