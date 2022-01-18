Money Kicks, Floyd Mayweather’s next opponent, has no fear of fighting on a 700-foot hotel HELIPAD thanks to his skydiving experience.

The American boxing legend Mayweather and the online vlogger are in the final stages of negotiations for a February 20 boxing exhibition.

The shock bout is set to take place on top of the 700-foot Burj Al Arab Jumeirah’s hotel helipad in Dubai.

If fighting in the ring with one of the greatest fighters of all time wasn’t intimidating enough, facing a foe afraid of heights would be impossible.

Money Kicks – real name Rashed Belhasa – the son of a billionaire construction mogul, appears to be unconcerned.

“I did skydiving, I’m not scared!” he told SunSport.

“But it’s a different experience, but it’s Floyd’s event, not mine.”

“I was like, ‘That’s crazy,’ when they told me they were going to do an event on the helipad.”

Mayweather’s undefeated 50-0 career is well-known, but Belhasa is as inexperienced as they come in the sport.

Only after the rise of American brothers Logan and Jake Paul, both 26 and 25, who have two wins in the ring, were they inspired to fight.

On the celebrity boxing banner ‘Social Knockout,’ which Money Kicks co-owns, they faced Anas Elshayib and Ajmal Khan.

But now he’ll be a part of Mayweather’s world, which means he won’t have to pay a dime out of his own pocket.

“I started my own event with my media company, Social Knockout,” Belhasa explained.

“I’m hosting that event.”

People are perplexed because they believe I’m going to pay Floyd fifty million dollars when in fact I’m not.”

Mayweather, 44, retired from boxing in 2017 after winning a lucrative crossover fight against ex-UFC champion Conor McGregor, 33.

But he’s come back twice since then, both in exhibition fights, the first of which was a one-round demolition of featherweight kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa, 23.

In June, YouTuber Logan Paul, 26, who weighed TWO STONE more than the retired icon, took him the distance over eight rounds.

Before and after, the former five-weight boxing champion boasted of earning (dollar)100 million (£72 million) for “legalized bank robbery.”

Belhasa can’t say how much money their showdown will bring in, but he knows it will be enough to persuade Mayweather to return to the ring.

“I know Floyd, and he’s all about the money,” he said.

“Floyd isn’t going to make m’s (millions) a laughingstock.

Alternatively, Floyd will not enter the ring, despite the fact that he is the best in the world.”

