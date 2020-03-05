Money talks: Floyd Mayweather names his price for megabucks showdowns with Conor McGregor & Khabib

Undefeated boxing superstar Floyd Mayweather claims he is open to making a return to the professional arena for high-profile boxing matchups with Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov, so long as he pockets a cool $600 million.

Mayweather hasn’t competed in a professional bout since his August 2017 victory against McGregor and has since teased a return to the ring in what would be highly lucrative showdowns with both UFC superstars.

Rumors of a Mayweather return were stoked when he was spotted sitting courtside at an NBA game alongside UFC president Dana White last year, prompting speculation that the pair were conspiring to arrange a sequel of his match with McGregor or even a bout with the Russian champion.

The American fighter, now 43, appears open to a return to the ring, with speculation even suggesting that he would take on both McGregor and Nurmagomedov on the SAME night – though given the animosity which exists between the Irishman and his heated rival, it would appear unlikely – on the surface at least – that such a deal could be arranged.

When it comes to the fight game, though, money talks and speaking at a DKM Promotions event in the UK, Mayweather outlined exactly what it would take for him to get back into the ring and risk his unbeaten record.

“We (Mayweather and White) talked about the Conor McGregor fight, we talked about the Khabib fight,” Mayweather said.

“For myself, the number is $600 million. If I’m going to go out there and risk it, it’d have to be worth it.“

A comeback to top level boxing seems unlikely given the age discrepancy which exists between him and the current landscape of stars in or around his weight category, but Mayweather says he could be tempted to take on another superstar mixed martial artist due to the intense fan support that both McGregor and Nurmagomedov can claim.

“In the boxing world as of right now, it doesn’t make sense for me to fight any ordinary fighter,” he explained. “I’m a businessman. The Conor McGregor fight made sense. If it makes money, it makes sense.

“I don’t fight fighters or compete against competitors that only have cities behind them. If I’m going to fight you, you have to have a whole country behind you.

“The first fight was entertaining. It’s an entertainment business.“

Of course, any talk of a Mayweather-Nurmagomedov fight will have to wait as the Dagestani fighter is scheduled to defend his crown against Tony Ferguson next month.

McGregor, meanwhile, is presently awaiting his next move following the 40-second destruction of Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone in his UFC comeback in January. The Irishman has stated that he is also pursuing another fight with his Russian foe, while names like Nate Diaz and Justin Gaethje have also been linked to the Irishman.