Money Talks’ journey from Dubai’s richest kid with his own zoo to boxer set to face Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Money Talks’ journey from Dubai’s richest child with his own zoo to boxer set to face Floyd Mayweather

RASHED BELHASA, aka Money Kicks on social media, is set to fight one of his friends who paid a visit to his renowned zoo in Dubai.

The 20-year-old, who has begun to carve out a boxing career for himself, is reportedly in talks to face Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition bout that could take place on the famous Burj Al Arab Jumeirah’s helipad.

Money Kicks told Sky Sports: “I never thought I would ever fight Floyd,” after claiming talks were at the ‘last stage.’

He is the greatest fighter in history.

“As a kid, I used to collect his ‘The Money Team’ caps.

“Mighty Mike Mayweather’s team requested a meeting with my group.

‘This will never happen!’ we thought.

“I saw Mayweather say, ‘I would love to fight Rashed,’ the same day as the meeting.”

“He’s dead serious.”

It is a privilege that he has recognized me.

‘This is going to be huge!’ I thought.

Money Kicks has a following of more than two million on Instagram.

He owns a mansion in the United Arab Emirates that includes a private zoo with over 500 exotic animals.

As a result, the son of construction mogul Saif Ahmed Belhasa, who is worth around £4 billion, can count Mayweather among his friends.

Lions, tigers, panthers, leopards, cheetahs, giraffes, and even bears live in the private zoo.

He’s even given them names like A-list celebrities and cartoon characters, which is hilarious.

Bert and Ernie from Sesame Street have two giraffes named after them.

While there is a monkey named Paris Hilton, who has visited Belhasa by chance.

Ronaldo, Jackie Chan, Rihanna, and Mariah Carey are among the celebrities who have had animals named after them, as well as made the pilgrimage to the incredible grounds that require a go-kart to navigate.

Footballers arrive in droves, enthralled by Belhasa’s wealth and the chance to feed a beast they’d never see otherwise.

Jesse Lingard, John Terry, David Luiz, Luka Modric, and others have all fed milk to a tiger or cub for a photo opportunity.

While Paul Pogba relished the opportunity to spend time with Belhasa and his chimps.

Even boxers Anthony Joshua and Floyd Mayweather have faced off against orangutans and bears.

The zoo can be seen from the living room of the lavish home, which was featured on Channel 4’s World’s Weirdest Homes in December.

The zoo isn’t open to the public, the family doesn’t profit from it, and the animals aren’t mistreated, according to Belhasa.

“We look after all of our animals,” he explained.

“I saw a lot when I went to Kenya…

