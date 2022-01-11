Morant has led the Grizzlies to their sixth straight win.

The Grizzlies have now won six games in a row thanks to Morant.

Memphis Grizzlies beat Cleveland Cavaliers 110-106 thanks to Ja Morant’s 26 points.

In a game played on Tuesday, the Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 110-106.

With 26 points, 6 assists, and 5 rebounds at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ja Morant led the Grizzlies to their sixth straight win in the league.

Grizzlies point guard scored six points in the final 30 seconds of the game, including the game-winning basket.

In his return to the lineup after missing four games due to the NBA’s health and safety protocols, Darius Garland shone with 27 points, 10 assists, and four rebounds for the Cavaliers.

With 25 wins and 14 losses, the Memphis Grizzlies are in fourth place in the Western Conference, while the Cleveland Cavaliers are in sixth place in the Eastern Conference with 21 wins and 17 losses.

Results from Tuesday:

106 – 110 in favor of the Cleveland Cavaliers over the Memphis Grizzlies

San Antonio Spurs 129, Toronto Raptors 104.

Indiana Pacers 104, New York Knicks 94

The New Orleans Pelicans defeated the Phoenix Suns 110-123.

Sacramento Kings 122, Los Angeles Lakers 114