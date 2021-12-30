Morata, an ex-Chelsea striker, could become the 38th player to join both Real Madrid and Barcelona as Xavi targets a transfer.

Morata, an ex-Chelsea striker, could become the 38th player to play for both Real Madrid and Barcelona as Xavi looks for a transfer.

ALVARO MORATA has been linked with a January move to Barcelona as Xavi looks to add to his attacking options.

The Blaugrana manager is still looking to bolster his frontline, having already signed Manchester City’s Ferran Torres for up to £55 million.

And according to Marca, he has now turned his attention to compatriot Alvaro Morata, who is currently on loan at Juventus from Atletico Madrid for the second year.

If the 29-year-old joins the Catalan club, he will become the 38th player to sign for both Barca and Real Madrid.

Los Blancos’ academy produced the ex-Chelsea centre-forward, who went on to play for Real Madrid twice.

Former Argentine striker Javier Saviola was the last player to play for both clubs, joining Madrid on a free transfer in 2007 after his contract with Barcelona expired.

However, if Barca and Atletico Madrid can reach an agreement, Morata could become the first player to cross the border in 15 years.

Morata, who has seven goals and three assists in 23 games across all competitions this season, is said to be considering Barcelona’s offer.

Xavi has already contacted Morata about the possibility of him joining in the upcoming transfer window, according to reports.

The agreement is contingent on Juve’s willingness to convert the two-time Champions League winner’s loan into a permanent move.

And Atletico could be hesitant to sell midway through the season to a direct LaLiga title contender.

Even if both parties agree to Morata joining Barca, Xavi’s side will have to sell players to make room for him due to financial constraints.

After declining the chance to extend his contract, French winger Ousmane Dembele, who is in the final year of his contract, could be sold for a bargain in January.

Meanwhile, Brazilian playmaker Philippe Coutinho is expected to leave, with Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, and Everton all interested.

