‘Morata will complete his transfer to Barcelona this week, but the club will have to sell Arsenal target Coutinho to balance the books,’ according to reports.

ALVARO MORATA is on the verge of joining Barcelona, but he won’t be able to do so until the club lowers its wage bill.

According to Spanish publication AS, a deal to bring the former Chelsea striker from LaLiga rivals Atletico Madrid to Barcelona is now ’95percent done.’

And that a deal has been reached with Juventus to end his loan, allowing him to return to Barcelona in the coming weeks.

Morata, 29, is thought to be waiting for confirmation from his agent that the deal has been finalized before flying to Catalonia for his medical.

Mateu Alemany, Barca’s sporting director, will have to orchestrate some player sales first, with a number of big names expected to leave the club.

The five-time Champions League winners will need to reduce their wage bill in order to register Morata and comply with financial fair play rules in Spain.

Philippe Coutinho and Samuel Umtiti, the club’s top earners, are the two players most likely to leave in January to allow them to complete the deal.

Coutinho, 29, has been linked with a number of Premier League clubs, including Tottenham Hotspur, Everton, and Newcastle United, but it is thought that Arsenal is his first choice.

Umtiti, who has made just one appearance this season, is also a free agent, with Newcastle interested in the £17 million rated defender.

Barca has also agreed to pay £46.7 million upfront for former Manchester City winger Ferran Torres, with an additional £8.5 million in add-ons due.

As a result of the departures of Coutinho, Umtiti, and on-loan Sevilla striker Luuk de Jong, Barca will be able to sign both Torres and Morata in January.

Xavi, the club’s manager, is said to be pushing for the deals to be completed in time for their Spanish Super Cup semi-final against Real Madrid on January 12th.

After replacing Ronald Koeman in November, the 41-year-old Barcelona and Spain legend has led the club to fifth place in the league after a disastrous start.

The 26-time LaLiga champions are having a difficult season and may not finish in the top four for the first time since 2002-03.

